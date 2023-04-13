Southern announces train delays after police deal with ‘incident between Hastings and Bexhill’

At 4.39pm, Southern announced on Twitter: “Due to police dealing with an incident between Hastings and Bexhill Station, trains are unable to call at either station until further notice. Please delay your journey until later if possible, as your service may be cancelled, delayed or altered.”
They added: “If you are travelling from Ashford International, trains are only able to run to Rye, where they will terminate. If you are travelling towards Ashford International, trains will terminate/restart at Bexhill.”
People are able to see if their journey is affected at https://www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/service-status-map.
Southern also arranged ticket acceptance on Southeastern rail replacement buses between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells, Southeastern trains between Ashford International and London (not including the high speed service), Southeastern trains between Tunbridge Wells and London, and the London Underground via any reasonable route.
At 5.22pm Southern announced: “All lines have now reopened, but are experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes. Please allow extra time to complete your journey, whilst we work to get back to our scheduled timetable.”