The club was established in January to promote the ownership of boston terriers in the southern portion of the country. It has applied for registration with the Kennel Club to become the fourth club for the breed in the UK.

The Worthing meet up was the club's first event, taking members from Brooklands Park to the dog-friendly Boston Tea Party café in Montague Place for a refreshment break before making the return journey.

Karen Sandells, co-events co-ordinator, said: "The invitation was sent out to members and owners who had expressed an interest in the club and its activities. More than 30 dogs, both pets and show, took part with their owners and friends.

Southern Boston Terrier Club at Boston Tea Party for refreshments

"I started at the head of the walk to lead the way. Along the promenade, I turned to see how things were going and was greeted with the wonderful sight of a group of bostons as far as the eye could see.

"People were leaning over balconies, taking videos and members of the public were stopping to ask questions and stroke the dogs. I don't think they had seen a group like this before.

"We were amazed at the number of people and their dogs, some travelling over three hours to join us to make this event such a success."

The dogs were given a drink and homemade treats, supplied for the event by Paws Bakery Sussex

The club welcomes new applications for membership from boston owners. Visit www.southernbostonterrierclub.org.uk or find the Facebook page Southern Boston Terrier Club.