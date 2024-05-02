Southern Water customers in Hastings and St Leonards ‘likely to lose their water supply’ due to burst water main

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The company said the burst water main has meant its water supply works at Beauport is not receiving the normal flow which supplies customers in the area.

Southern Water said its teams have been working ‘flat out’ since this morning to pinpoint the location of the burst main.

Once the location of the burst main is found, the company said it will need to carry out significant repairs – which could take more than 24 hours.

Southern Water is setting up bottled water stations for customers. Their locations and opening hours can be found here.

A statement on the Southern Water website said: “We’re sorry that customers in St Leonards-on-Sea and some areas of Hastings are likely to lose their water supply today.

“This is due to a burst water main which has meant our water supply works at Beauport is not receiving the normal flow with which to supply our customers in the area. Supply disruption will centre on St Leonards and the west of Hastings.

“Our teams have been working flat out since early this morning to pinpoint the exact location of burst main.

“Once we have pinpointed the exact location will need to carry out significant repairs which could take more than 24 hours and restarting our supply works is also likely to take a number of hours.

“Our teams will be working around the clock to repair it and restore supply, but unfortunately, we expect this incident to continue into the weekend.

“We are delivering bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.

“Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.

“We are also setting up bottled water stations for customers. These will be open later today and will remain open tomorrow and into the weekend. We will let you know their locations and opening and closing hours shortly.