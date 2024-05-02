Southern Water opens bottled water stations in Hastings and St Leonards following burst water main

Southern Water have now opened a number of bottled water stations this evening [May 2] following a burst water main impacting supplies in St Leonards-on-Sea and parts of Hastings.
By Matt Pole
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:57 BST
Southern said its teams are working around-the-clock to find and fix the burst main, which is located in ‘dense woodland’.

The company’s bottled water stations are now open at the following locations and will close at 9pm and reopen again at 8am tomorrow morning [May 3].

  • Asda, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN37 7AA
  • Tesco - Church Wood Dr, St Leonards, Hastings, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 9RB
  • Sea Road, Hastings, TN38 OAG
A statement on the Southern Water website said: “We are continuing to deliver bottled water to our vulnerable customers on our Priority Services Register.

“Our helpline number for vulnerable customers needing access to bottled water as a priority, or for other customer queries relating to the supply interruption, is 0330 303 0368.

“We will provide further updates this evening and we expect this incident to continue into the weekend.

“We are very sorry for the impact and inconvenience this is causing, and are doing everything we can to restore supplies.”

