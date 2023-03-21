Edit Account-Sign Out
Southern Water investigating 'water burst' as Worthing residents continue to be without water

Southern Water have said that it is investigating a water burst in the Worthing area as residents continue to be without water this morning (March, 21).

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 08:14 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:37 GMT

In a statement Southern Water said: “We are aware of a burst in BN11 1JU. Our team is on the way to investigate and make the necessary repairs. Sometimes repairs take longer than we’d like, as we need to complete numerous checks and tests.

“We apologise to customers in the Newlands Road area of Worthing, BN11. Our team is currently on site to repair a burst water main. We are re-routing water around our network to keep as many customers in supply as possible but some properties may experiences low pressure or o water. Our incident page will keep customers up to date: Works or issues in my area | South East | Southern Water.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we thank you for your patience.”

Most Popular
People living in the BN14 postcode are reportedly affected, according to posts on social media. Many people are reporting they cannot get thought to Southern Water on the phone.

Advice on the Southern Water website for people finding they have no water it to start by running through this checklist:

– To check for water, try all taps and flush the loos in your home.

– If possible, check with a neighbour to see if they’re having the same problem.

– If it’s affecting all your taps and loo water, pop your postcode into this live incident map to see if there are any issues or works going on nearby that might be the cause.

– If you find an incident (issues or works going on near you), check our social media channels for updates.

– If you still have no water after the works have ended, get in touch with us on 0330 303 0368 (you’ll only be charged for a local call).

