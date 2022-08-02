Southern Water tackles Lancing sewage leak during repairs

Residents of the West Beach estate have been plagued by burst wastewater pipes, with numerous incidents in recent months.

This morning’s (Tuesday, August 2) came while repair works to a pipe in West Way were being carried out.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We have been working to re-line the inside of our wastewater main in West Way, Lancing, since July 18, 2022. This work follows a succession of bursts on the ageing pipe, which has been damaged by the impact of saltwater.

Southern Water contractors on the scene in West Way, Lancing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“It is not uncommon for bursts to occur during works, and we were prepared. Tankers and sandbags were onsite, allowing us to control the burst quickly and reduce the effect on nearby residents.

“We have been communicating with customers in the lead up to, and during, the works and would like to thank them for their ongoing patience and understanding. We are sorry for the disruption caused to road users in the area.”