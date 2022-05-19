Southwater couple celebrate 60th anniversary

Jim and Angela on their wedding day, May 19, 1962

Jim and Angela Maynard got married at St Raphael’s Church, Kingston upon Thames, in May 1962.

Born in April 1931 and March 1936, the couple have lived in various locations in the UK before moving to Southwater 25 years ago.

Jim was made an MBE after he retired from the Civil Service around 30 years ago.

During her career, Angela worked for a pharmaceutical company as well as at an electricity company.

The couple met in Switzerland in 1959 after going on holiday with their respective friends.

Jim and Angela have two daughters, Elaine and Catherine, and six grandchildren, Claudia, Sophia, Gabrielle, Michael, Sarah and Eleanor.

When asked to reveal her secret for a long, happy marriage, Angela said: “Just love each other and be honest with each other.”