Southwater’s netball team shine in new kits

Southwater Netball Club’s Diamonds team was awarded a £250 Team Sport Award by electricity distributor UK Power Networks.

Club treasurer Tracey Hawthorne plays for the club’s Rubies team and applied for funding from her employer for the Diamonds, to boost team spirit.

It is the third sports grant the club has received from UK Power Networks, bringing the total to £750.

Southwater Diamonds received a grant of £250 which funded a new kit

Tracey, an engineering project manager in UK Power Networks Services, said: “We appreciate the support.

“You can’t underestimate how a uniform can build confidence and teamwork and give a competitive advantage, just by looking professional.

“The money matters because we are a social club run by volunteers who give their free time.

“We try to keep costs down and as an accountant who has also worked in the charity sector, we control money tightly so a big outlay on kit is expensive.”

The leading Horsham-based club, which has 30 members, train on Monday nights at Christ’s Hospital.

Match night is Wednesday in the Mid Sussex Netball League, at St Paul’s Catholic School, Burgess Hill.

Tracey added: “It’s great to be part of a team and we socialise. Having that commitment to go to the matches and play well for the whole team is a motivator. I love it.”

The Team Sport Award scheme encourages UK Power Networks staff to volunteer in the community and is aimed at promoting healthy living, teamwork and developing sporting opportunities.

