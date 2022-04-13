Storrington gym celebrates first anniversary after opening in pandemic

Chanctonbury Leisure Centre opened with all classes held outside on the tennis courts due to government restrictions.

Classes were run throughout all weathers, with members continuing to show support even in the snow.

To celebrate the occasion, various cake were on offer to members and visitors.

Chanctonbury Leisure Centre celebrates first anniversary

As well as the cake stand, there was a raffle with all proceeds going to Ukrainian aid. All raffle tickets sold out by 11am on Tuesday.

The gym, owned by Andrew Dunstan, has grown over the past year as classes are now held inside and 800 members.

Sue Platt, gym member, said: “It’s like a family here, it’s lovely and very welcoming. It’s a very social thing.”

Chanctonbury Leisure Centre opened after the previous gym, Impulse, went bankrupt during the first lockdown.

The centre is a registered charity, meaning any surplus that it makes goes back into the facility or the services that it provides in the community

It has a state of the art, fully equipped gym made up of Technogym kinesis, fixed resistance, free weights and CV equipment that caters for all ages and all level of fitness from beginner to athlete.

A team of instructors provide a wide range of classes that are suitable for all ages and abilities.

Open to all members aged 16-plus, the gym timetable includes Pump, Attack, Combat, Zumba and Step and Circuit classes as well as more holistic offerings such as yoga, pilates and Sit Fit classes. The gym regularly reviews its timetable to ensure that it continues to cater for members.

The members of staff and instructors have also been trained to provide medical advice for GP referrals in certain cases such as physio and hip replacements.

There are also four badminton courts, dance studio, outdoor astroturf pitches, sauna, steam room and every other week, the gym hosts a roller disco.

The centre is currently hosting a football and sports camp for children to take part in during the Easter holidays.

Within the membership price of £39 a month, once a month, users get a session with a personal trainer to get up-to-date information and advice on reaching their individual fitness goals.

