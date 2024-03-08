Hastings is no place for hate event

​It takes place at the community hub in the old town hall in Hastings town centre from 10am – 4pm and is free and open to everyone.

Present will be the community and service agencies that support the LGBT plus community of Hastings.

Come along and talk to like-minded people who will help you support you and your friends and family towards making Hastings a safer place for all.

Neighbourhood Policing PCSO Chloe Cameron said: “Hate crime comes in many different forms and strikes at the heart of communities. With your help we can tackle those responsible for hate crime and keep our communities safe.

"This event is to raise awareness for the LGBTQIA plus community. Come along to discuss the current challenges faced by the community and get advice, encouragement and support to report hate incidents.

"We are here and ready to help anyone who has been affected by someone else’s prejudice, ignorance or violence. Come along, meet the team and learn how to spot a hate crime, report it or get help, support and advice.”

Those involved in Saturday’s event include Sussex Police, The Hastings and Rother Rainbow Alliance, Transpride Hastings, and Hastings Voluntary Action.

Sussex Police Community Support Volunteer James Thomas said: “I am extremely pleased that Sussex Police and the service and community support organisations have come together to showcase the support and safe spaces available in Hastings for the growing LGBT+ community.

"It’s been over three years since I experienced homophobic abuse in Hastings and used this experience to work alongside Sussex Police to ensure that LGBT+ people have a voice and can share their experiences of reporting Hate and understand the support available. I am proud to be part of the team that has bought this event to life.”

Kim Batty, Co-Founder of Hastings Heart, said: “Hastings Heart is really excited to host this event in the Community Info Hub, inclusivity and being a safe space so that people can access the support they need is integral to the service we offer, Hastings is for everyone and so is the hub.”

The event follows on from a successful event, held at the De la Warr Pavilion, in Bexhill, last October called Sussex Is No Place For Hate.