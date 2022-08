Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However the job is for only a limited period.

Event management company Great Grottos are looking for a performer to take on the role of Father Christmas at John Lewis in Worthing Road, Horsham.

A search is on to fill a special role at a leading Horsham store