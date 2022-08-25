Couple rescued from flooded tunnel between Horsham and Crawley

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were alerted when the car came to a halt in the deep water in the tunnel beneath the A264 at Crawley Road in Faygate.

A sign reading: ‘Stop, Deep Water’ had been erected at the entrance to the tunnel.

The incident happened during torrential rain.

An elderly couple were rescued by fire crews when their car became stuck in floodwater between Horsham and Crawley

A fire service spokesperson said: "At 11.35am we responded to a rescue from water at Crawley Road, Faygate.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley and our Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

A warning sign had been erected near the flooded tunnel

"Upon arrival crews found one car stuck in flood water in a tunnel underneath the A264.