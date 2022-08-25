Couple rescued from flooded tunnel between Horsham and Crawley
An elderly couple were rescued by fire crews when their car became stuck in flood water in a tunnel between Horsham and Crawley this morning (Thursday).
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were alerted when the car came to a halt in the deep water in the tunnel beneath the A264 at Crawley Road in Faygate.
A sign reading: ‘Stop, Deep Water’ had been erected at the entrance to the tunnel.
The incident happened during torrential rain.
A fire service spokesperson said: "At 11.35am we responded to a rescue from water at Crawley Road, Faygate.
"Joint Fire Control mobilised two fire engines from Crawley and our Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.
"Upon arrival crews found one car stuck in flood water in a tunnel underneath the A264.
"Firefighters were able to safely remove the car using a wrench and water rescue equipment, and the incident was left with Sussex Police."