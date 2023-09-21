Spectacular free dance event at Bexhill this weekend

​Sunday September 24 sees the return of Journeys Festival of Dance to Bexhill with a dramatic display involving tango dance and fire.

The free show at the De La Warr Pavilion brings to a close a three day outdoor dance festival brings performances and workshops for all ages.

The spectacular Compagnie Bilbobasso express their art and emotion in the form of Argentinian Tango, music and a blazing performance. Having travelled all the way from France, they will be performing their show ‘Amor’ at 8pm.

They will be joined by Corina Piatti Tango Trio journeying down from London to play a combination of graceful and lively Argentinian music.

The festival is a unique opportunity to see high-quality dance performances at everyday outdoor spaces, raising the profile of dance and encouraging participation whilst reflecting local diversity.

The show takes place on the De La Warr Pavilion terrace with Corina Piatti Tango Trio performing at 7pm, followed by Compagnie Bilbobasso at 8pm.

Mandy Curtis, of Bexhill based events company 18 Hours, said: “We are delighted to bring Journeys Festival of Dance back to Bexhill. Compagnie Bilbobasso is a really exciting dance company that we can’t wait to bring to the town”.

For those willing to travel a little, the festival is also running at The Sidings in Newhaven on Friday 22, when Compagnie Bilbobasso will be supported by talented young dancers from the Norcross Dance Centre to show off their own pop-up performance at 4:30pm in the town centre.

On Saturday 23, the event continues in Hailsham town centre, with the outstanding Corina Piatti Tango Trio journeying down from London to play a combination of graceful and lively Argentinian music from 11:45am and again from 1pm. Caola Degener-Pereira will be holding free public dance workshops from 11am and again at 12:15pm for anyone who is interested in learning how to Tango. Then the Bilbobasso show ‘Amor’ will take place in Vicarage Lane Car Park at 8pm.

Journeys Festival of Dance produced by 18 Hours, is wheelchair and disabled accessible and is completely free. For more information about Journeys Dance Festival, visit www.18hours.org.uk.

1 . Dance show Dance show Photo: JC Chaudy

2 . Dance show Dance show Photo: JC Chaudy

3 . Dance show Dance show Photo: JC Chaudy