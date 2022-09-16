Speedwatch groups join forces to target A272 speeding drivers

Members of the Billingshurst Speed Watch group are joining others from Wisborough Green, Petworth and Loxwood in a joint effort to cut speeding.

It follows a call for action from the Wisborough Green group after rising alarm over an apparent increase in the speed of vehicles.

Billingshurst Speed Watch leader Eric Bonner said: “We are not police officers and we don’t enforce speed limits. We simply monitor speeds and advise drivers accordingly in the hope of educating and influencing their road behaviour.”

More volunteers are needed to join local Speed Watch groups

The Billingshurst Speed Watch group is organised by Billingshurst Parish Council.

Currently more Speed Watch volunteers are needed anyone who can give up an hour or so of their time once a month is urged to join.