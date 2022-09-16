Speedwatch groups join forces to target A272 speeding drivers
Local Speed Watch groups are joining forces to target speeding drivers on the A272 in what is thought to be a first for road safety.
Members of the Billingshurst Speed Watch group are joining others from Wisborough Green, Petworth and Loxwood in a joint effort to cut speeding.
It follows a call for action from the Wisborough Green group after rising alarm over an apparent increase in the speed of vehicles.
Billingshurst Speed Watch leader Eric Bonner said: “We are not police officers and we don’t enforce speed limits. We simply monitor speeds and advise drivers accordingly in the hope of educating and influencing their road behaviour.”
The Billingshurst Speed Watch group is organised by Billingshurst Parish Council.
Currently more Speed Watch volunteers are needed anyone who can give up an hour or so of their time once a month is urged to join.
For further information see www.communityspeedwatch.org or contact the group administrator on 07768 081745.