Spire Gatwick Park Hospital colleagues raise over £2,000 during annual charity drive for Chestnut Tree House Hospice

Colleagues at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital are pleased to have raised an incredible £2,281 for Chestnut Tree House Hospice after a year of fundraising, which included a ‘pop up shop’ of pre-loved clothing, shoes and handbags, a quiz night and a Christmas hamper extravaganza raffle along with a number of cake sales, all in aid of Chestnut Tree House.

Colleagues and consultants came together to support the fundraising initiative.

The funds raised will go directly towards supporting children and young people with life-limiting conditions, as well as providing vital care for their families.

Hospital colleagues voted to support Chestnut Tree House in 2024 for the annual charity drive.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital colleagues raised over £2,000 during their annual summer charity drive activities. Picture contributed

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and West Sussex and South East Hampshire.

They provide specialist palliative care and support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, and their families.

Their aim is to help children and families live life to the fullest, for however long that may be, through hospice care, respite, emotional and bereavement support, and community outreach.

In August, Louise Wheatland, deputy director of clinical services and Karla Hickson, children and young people lead at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital visited Chestnut Tree House Hospice to present a fundraising cheque.

During the visit, Louise and Karla were given a guided tour of the hospice, where they learned more about the incredible care and support provided to children and families.

It was a meaningful opportunity to see first-hand how Spire’s Gatwick Park Hospital’s fundraising efforts would make a difference.

Louise said: “[It is] such a peaceful, happy place where every need of the child and family has been catered for.”

Jayne Cassidy, hospital director at Spire Gatwick Park Hospital, said: "I’d like to thank colleagues, and consultants for taking part in our charity drive.

“It’s inspiring to see so many people giving of their time to raise funds for such an excellent cause.

“In addition to working every day to make a positive difference to people’s lives through outstanding personalised care, we at Spire Healthcare also believe in giving back to our local communities and making a positive contribution to society wherever we can.

“I am therefore incredibly proud of everyone’s support and efforts to make this fundraising so successful.”

Ella Pilkington, corporate partnerships executive at Chestnut Tree House, said: ‘At Chestnut Tree House, we rely on the generosity of our supporters to help us continue providing vital care to children and families who need us.

“Support and donations are our most important source of income and we’re so grateful to everyone at Spire Healthcare for their kindness, creativity, and commitment for raising over £2,000 for Chestnut Tree House.

“Your fundraising efforts make such a difference to the children, young people and families we support.’