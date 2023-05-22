Sports presenter and author Clare Balding has recorded a four-mile walk on the iconic Ashdown Forest as part of her current BBC Radio 4 series Ramblings.

Clare was joined on the walk by Eka Morgan, the presenter of the Ashdown Forest Podcast, wildlife guide and bird mimic Tom Forward, Ashdown Forest CEO James Adler and Kari Dunbar, Forest Lead Warden.

It will be broadcast on BBC Radio 4 at 3pm on Thursday May 25 and repeated at 6.07am on Saturday May 27. t will also be available on BBC Sounds after the first broadcast, by clicking here

James said: "It was a great joy to welcome Clare and Ramblings to the Forest. Clare has an incredible way of making our beautiful Forest come alive through words. Clare clearly loved what she saw, and our conversation ranged from wildlife found on the Forest through how we engage visitors of all ages to how we welcome dogs.

Clare Balding and the radio team

“Our key focus was on the new Ashdown Forest podcast which takes the 10 square miles of Ashdown Forest’s open access land as a springboard for conversations about wildlife. Eka and Tom have poured their love and knowledge into their celebration of the Forest and I cannot recommend the episodes enough.”

The podcast is available from The Ashdown Forest Centre website here and and also on podcast platforms.

