Easter bunnies getting ready to deliver.

Spotted:Crawley spreads the Easter Joy by giving away hundreds of Easter Eggs to local residents

Daniel Armstrong and his team of Easter bunnies will be out and about delivering Easter eggs to families across Crawley.

By Ellis Peters
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:22 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 12:24 pm

The team at Spotted:Crawley is once again running the Easter egg giveaway for children, families and for anyone who deserves a chocolate egg this Easter.

The chocolate eggs were donated by the box load to the Spotted:Crawley office by local businesses.

Be sure to keep an eye out for Dan and his team of Easter bunnies. Please note that Spotted:Crawley is no longer able to accept new addresses.

