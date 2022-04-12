Spotted:Crawley spreads the Easter Joy by giving away hundreds of Easter Eggs to local residents

The team at Spotted:Crawley is once again running the Easter egg giveaway for children, families and for anyone who deserves a chocolate egg this Easter.
The chocolate eggs were donated by the box load to the Spotted:Crawley office by local businesses.
Be sure to keep an eye out for Dan and his team of Easter bunnies. Please note that Spotted:Crawley is no longer able to accept new addresses.
For more information, please take a look at Spotted:Crawley's Facebook page: @SpottedCrawley