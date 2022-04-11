Crawley primary school takes trip to Gatwick Airport for Engineering Day

The children took part in activities linked to Gatwick Airport, such as water treatment, road building, plumbing, water pumping and changing tyres and runway lights. The children were even visited by Gatwick's fire service.
Some of the children were allowed to try on kits and helmets, whilst the fire service gave a talk about fire safety and their roles at Gatwick.
Teachers at OLQOH were delighted with Year Four’s engagement throughout the day and how inspired the students were by the talented engineers.
Miss Staples said: “It was lovely to see the children thriving with real life learning. The children came back to school filled with inspiration and aspirations for their future careers!”
Overall, the day was a huge success with the students at OLQOH feeling inspired and motivated about future careers in engineering.
See more: Crawley students get creative and impress staff with their Easter Bonnets, Crawley Deputy Mayor sees County Mall ‘Go Gold’ for Autism Acceptance Day