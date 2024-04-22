They thanked all their trustees, stewards and committee members too after a fun-filled weekend at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

A spokesperson on Facebook said: “Thanks also to our visitors and members for coming along to Spring Live! We hope you had a good time.”

They added: “If you'd like to join the team and help with our work to fund and support agricultural education and countryside learning email volunteer@seas.org.uk.”

Spring Live! 2024 featured a huge amount of live entertainment and shopping stalls, as well as activities for youngsters like meeting farm animals, circus skills workshops, and wand-making. There was also an alpaca show, lawn mower racing, Morris dancing, a dog show, a pygmy goat show, archery and axe throwing. There were some beautiful sports cars on display from Sporting Bears Motor Club, raising money for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

Many Sussex groups took part in the weekend, including: Arun Valley Poultry Fanciers Society and the Sussex, The British Lawn Mower Racing Association, Pippin & Gile and East Sussex Reptile and Amphibian Society.

This year’s South of England Show takes place from Friday to Sunday, June 7-9. It will feature agricultural and equestrian displays, as well as live entertainment, country pursuits, rural crafts, food and drink, and plenty of shopping. There will also be a medieval re-enactment area, scurry racing, livestock competitions and vintage agricultural machinery.

1 . Spring Live! 2024 Spring Live! took place at the South of England Showground, Ardingly, on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, this year Photo: Steve Robards, SR24042201

