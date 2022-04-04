Spring show: Daffodils dazzle at Walberton Gardeners Club’s first spring show

Walberton Gardeners Club was treated to a beautiful sunny day for its first spring flower show.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 4th April 2022, 3:59 pm

A great variety of spring flowers was on display at Walberton Village Hall last Saturday, as well as a wonderful cookery section, photography, handicrafts and children’s exhibits.

Brenda Bailey, events co-ordinator, said: “The daffodils looked perfect in all eight classes. The flower arrangers had been very busy and the standard of arrangements has dramatically risen. The camelia class was simply amazing and the best I have ever seem.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Spring show: Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society show makes quite a spectacle
Steve Holden with his trophies for the best exhibit in the daffodil classes and the best overall exhibit in the flower classes

Trophy winners were Patrick Dealtry, Steve Holden, Eva Pendreich and Brenda Bailey.

The Innes Brown Memorial Trophy for the best overall exhibit in the flower classes was awarded to Mr Holden, who also won the trophy for best exhibit in the daffodil classes.

Also in the news: Steyning Horticultural Society’s wonderful spring show display enhanced by magnificent Steyning Flower Club contribution

See also: West Sussex model store Gaugemaster hosts European themed model railways show

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK