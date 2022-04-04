A great variety of spring flowers was on display at Walberton Village Hall last Saturday, as well as a wonderful cookery section, photography, handicrafts and children’s exhibits.

Brenda Bailey, events co-ordinator, said: “The daffodils looked perfect in all eight classes. The flower arrangers had been very busy and the standard of arrangements has dramatically risen. The camelia class was simply amazing and the best I have ever seem.”

Steve Holden with his trophies for the best exhibit in the daffodil classes and the best overall exhibit in the flower classes

Trophy winners were Patrick Dealtry, Steve Holden, Eva Pendreich and Brenda Bailey.

The Innes Brown Memorial Trophy for the best overall exhibit in the flower classes was awarded to Mr Holden, who also won the trophy for best exhibit in the daffodil classes.

