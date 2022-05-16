The hospice is calling on people to help raise vital funds on Sunday, May 22, and Monday, May 23 by making a donation online at: www.charityextra.com/stch. Every pound raised will be matched by other generous supporters, doubling the impact at no extra cost.

Building work on a larger St Catherine’s Hospice at Pease Pottage is already underway and a new hospice is needed because right now, St Catherine’s nurses can't help everyone facing death or dying who needs them.

A new hospice will allow St Catherine’s expert teams to care for more people. It will expand the hospice, community, wellbeing, emotional and bereavement care in the local community. This means more families can stay together, surrounded by expert care and support, and make the most of the time they have left.

A look into the new hospice

There will be 24 beds on the wards, an increase from 18 beds in the current hospice, and all rooms will offer people a private garden and ensuite bathroom. 12 rooms will have adjoining sitting rooms for families to stay overnight. Four rooms have been designed to meet the needs of people with dementia.

The new hospice will also better allow the local charity to support wider NHS and local healthcare systems by providing new step-down care for people coming out of hospital who aren’t quite ready to return home. It will also offer space to reintroduce respite care on hospice wards, giving carers a break from caring for someone they love at home.

There is still a final £800,000 to raise to complete their new hospice building. Can you support St Catherine’s Hospice by donating whatever you can this May? Remember during the 36-hour appeal your donation will be doubled at no extra cost. This means you’ll have even more of an impact on families living with a terminal illness.