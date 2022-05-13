Sussex charity comes to the aid of Crawley company helping with the Ukraine crisis

In response to pleas of help, Sussex charity Medi Tech Trust has been collecting and dispatching thousands of medical equipment and surgical items throughout the past two months, in addition to its usual activities.

Organised by founder Bob Lewis, the team of trustees and volunteers have sent 120 boxes containing 31,000 items to Ukraine; a sea container full to Africa; and have boxed 5,000 items so far for Sri Lanka.

Living up to its motto ‘Changing lives through medical aid and training’, the charity received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Services last year and co-chairs Bob Lewis and Graham Watson were invited to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace during May.

Ukraine load 1 - David Cross receives box from Bob Lewis, MTT Co-chair

The main aim of Medi Tech Trust is to transform patients’ experiences through providing modern medical equipment and training, ensuring less invasive surgery and faster recovery time, as well as healthcare education.

Medi Tech Trust over the years has donated over £1½m worth of medical equipment to Sussex hospitals, a further £½m of equipment donated to other UK and overseas hospitals and 1½m items of surgical goods and equipment shipped to low income countries, Three Community Initiatives involving medical equipment donations to 60+ doctors’ surgeries throughout East Sussex, have benefitted over 500,000 patients just to name a few.

Founder and Co-Chairman Medi Tech Trust, said: “When founding Medi Tech Trust 20 years ago, I had not expected just how instrumental in changing lives for the better our efforts would become. Through medical equipment donations and overseas training visits, our small charity supports hospitals in the UK and abroad.

“When Euro Drive asked for donations to take to Ukraine, our MTT team spent Sunday morning packing boxes of medical supplies and equipment for them.

Ron Jose Bob H - Volunteers loading container for Africa

“From feedback received, all boxes arrived safely and their contents were immediately used. This prompted us to prepare two other larger loads for deliver in addition to our usual charitable activities, keeping us very busy but pleased to be of help.”