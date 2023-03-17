A St Leonards business is still counting the cost more than a month after major flooding affected the firm.

Skinners Sheds, which has several warehouses in Bexhill Road, said its premises were flooded with sewage and mud, leaving the firm unable to operate there after the incident on February 3.

Owner Deeday White Jr said more than a month later his two main warehouses remain shut and as a result equipment had gone missing.

He said: “The area looks like a bomb site. We are not allowed on there at the moment. It was a working yard with five vans and 20 people working there. There is lots of equipment there, like diggers, which is all contaminated and not been sanitised.

"Lots of machinery has been moved around and we have now realised some of it has been stolen and other equipment is open to the elements. We don’t know exactly what’s gone. It’s over four weeks since the flooding and the site is still unusable. It’s ridiculous and has been an absolute nightmare.

"We are not happy about it whatsoever, have had no contact with Southern Water, who have washed their hands of it. We now have loss adjustors and surveyors working on our behalf.”

Deeday added that he has had to extend renting another warehouse from Rother District Council by six months, costing him £3,000 a week extra, so he can operate elsewhere in town.

He said he reported the theft of equipment to the police on March 14.

Almost 20 homes were affected after the leak affected Bulverhythe Road early on February 3. A pavement also collapsed. Engineers from Southern Water then closed off the road and footpaths.

Up to 50 tankers were used by Southern Water to transport wastewater for treatment, the water firm said.

It is not the first time the area has flooded due to sewage leaks. On July 28, 2021 there was a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe. Southern Water was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way. Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

A spokesperson for Southern Water, said: “We would like to apologise again for the distress and disruption caused to this business owner and neighbouring residents, following a flooding incident last month in Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards.

“We are still investigating the cause of the damage to the sewer main under Skinners Sheds and the cause of the flooding.

“However, we can confirm that a clean-up has already been carried out at the premises, and we do still have some clean-up work to do before we leave the site. We are concerned to hear about the possible thefts from the premises and will look into this further.”

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

1 . Deeday White Jr, owner of Skinners Sheds, pictured in front of his warehouse in Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, on March 17 after it was flooded by sewage on February 3. Deeday White Jr, owner of Skinners Sheds, pictured in front of his warehouse in Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards, on March 17 after it was flooded by sewage on February 3. Photo: staff

