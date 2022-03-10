St Leonards car and cyclist collision - police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a cyclist in St Leonards.

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 4:45 pm

It happened on Tuesday morning (March 8) at the junction of Filsham Road and The Green.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after the driver of a red Vauxhall left the scene before exchanging details.

A police spokesperson said: “A red Vauxhall was involved in a collision with a cyclist around 8.40am on Tuesday (March 8) at the junction of Filsham Road and The Green.

“The driver of the car did stop to check on the welfare of the cyclist, but left the scene before details could be exchanged.

“Police are appealing for the driver, and anyone else who witnessed the collision, to get in touch.”

Call 101 quoting serial 239 of 08/03.

