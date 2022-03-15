St Leonards cartoonist aiming to ‘revolutionise’ greeting cards

Bill Greenhead, an artist and animator, hopes his new company,‘Fun e-cards’, will ‘revolutionise the way we send cards’.

The venture, started by Mr Greenhead and cartoonist Anthony Smith, allows customers to send cards through the digital platform - meaning there is no waste.

Bill said: “Sending greeting cards is a popular tradition, especially in the UK where each person on average sends 16 cards per year. Many of these cards are difficult to recycle and that’s before you take into account the plastic bags they often come in. Then on some more ‘premium’ cards there’s even glitter, bows, plastic numbers and other decorative details - all of which can be harmful to the environment.

“Fun e-cards is a digital platform and an environmental way to send your greetings cards with no hassle and no fuss.”

He added that the e-cards are customisable and messages can be put on the front as well as a personal message inside.

There are more than 250 card designs.

Fun e-cards are offering a 50 per cent discount for all readers. Go to www.funecards.co.uk and use the code 1066HASTINGS50%,