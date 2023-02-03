This aerial picture taken by a resident shows the extent of the damage caused by a sewage leak in St Leonards today (Friday, February 3).

Chris Ludlow took the shot after a sewer mains pipe burst in Bulverhythe Road early this morning, causing several homes to be flooded.

Southern Water engineers are at the scene and have closed off the road.

A pavement has also collapsed following today’s incident.

An aerial view of the flooding caused by a sewage leak in Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards. Picture by Chris Ludlow

It is not the first time the area has flooded due to sewage leaks. On July 28, 2021 there was a major sewage leak at Bulverhythe. Southern Water was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way. Two days later there was a second serious sewage leak which flooded nearby beach huts and affected the beach.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “We are aware of a flooding incident in the area of Bulverhythe Road, St Leonards. A sewer mains pipe is believed to have burst early on Friday morning. Specialist teams immediately attended the area, and have closed the road and footpaths to ensure the safety of the public.

"Unfortunately, this flooding is affecting a small number of homes in the area. We are working hard to protect these properties and minimise any other possible impact on the local environment, while work begins on repairing the pipe.

“We know flooding is a distressing experience, and we are very sorry that this has happened. Our customer teams are in contact with those involved to offer support.”