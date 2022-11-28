St Leonards Frost Fair in pictures

St Leonards Frost Fair returned on Saturday to add some sparkle and wintery magic to the town

The event saw a festive street market taking place in Kings Road with the highlight being a Frost Fair parade made up of drummers, musicians and colourful fairy-tale and folklore themed characters.

Winter Warmers Border Morris side danced and one of the Hastings Giants Mr Fishy put in an appearance. Gizmo Kids theatre group took part and singers entertained with seasonal songs outside the Old England pub.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

