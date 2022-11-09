People will be able to enjoy real steam-hauled trains with lights and Christmas music. The trains will run on Friday December 9 and Saturday 10, then on Friday December 16 and Sunday 17 as well as Monday 19, then every day up to Christmas Eve, then on Tuesday December 27, Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29.

It is £4.40 return, boarding from Rock-a-Nore Station. This includes a complimentary mince pie and non-alcoholic mulled wine or fruit shoot. Trains run from 5pm -7.30pm each day with the last train departing at 7.20pm. No pre-booking required.

Have you read? View 37 pictures of this year’s Battle Bonfire

Hastings Miniature Railway is running special Christmas trains

Advertisement Hide Ad