These are the 30 Hastings,St Leonards and Rye schools’ Ofsted ratings

School are inspected by Ofsted aproximately once every four years.

This means that the schools all have different dates for their last inspection. This is the most up to date list.

It is important to keep this in mind when examining the results as ratings can and do change after a new inspection. Schools are graded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here are the schools rated by Ofsted. Included is the rating given and the date of the inspection:

More news:

1. Ark Blacklands Primary Academy - Osborne Close, Hastings, TN34 2HU - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 02/11/2016 SUS-221104-165715001 Photo Sales

2. New Horizons School (Part of the Sabden Multi Academy Trust) - Beauchamp Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 9JU - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 25/04/18 SUS-221204-115210001 Photo Sales

3. Robsack Wood Primary Academy - Whatlington Way, St Leonards-on-Sea, TN38 9TE - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 04/03/10 SUS-221204-115200001 Photo Sales

4. Torfield School - Croft Road, Hastings, TN23 3JT - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 20/09/17 Photo Sales