Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A secondary school in St Leonards has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The St Leonards Academy, in Edinburgh Road, was rated ‘inadequate’ for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Ofsted said the rate of pupil suspensions remained ‘too high’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its previous inspection in 2022, Ofsted rated the school as ‘requires improvement’.

The St Leonards Academy. Picture: Google Street View

In the latest inspection Ofsted said the school had not ‘acted swiftly enough to stem the decline in standards identified at the previous inspection’.

The school is part of the University of Brighton Academies Trust.

In their report Ofsted inspectors said: “The school’s actions to improve pupils’ attendance and behaviour are not effective enough. Too many pupils miss vital time in school due to absence, so their learning is severely disrupted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Too few pupils attend school regularly. The school has not done enough to prioritise the improvement of attendance for pupils with high absence rates.

“A considerable minority of pupils do not respect each other or the school’s expectations for behaviour. The rate of suspensions remains too high and continues to increase. A significant minority of pupils misbehave and are suspended for poor behaviour.

“In lessons, many pupils’ attitudes to learning are generally positive. However, a substantial number fail to engage with their learning, and this is often not challenged by staff.”

Ofsted said most pupils at the school felt safe.

However, the report said: “Some pupils, parents and carers, raised concerns with inspectors about how effectively the school deals with bullying. The school has a robust policy for dealing with bullying when it is reported, and staff provide appropriate support and sanctions when bullying is confirmed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted said the school had experienced ‘much turbulence and uncertainty’.

“Improvements to the curriculum and teaching are too slow. In a few subjects, pupils’ achievement is improving, but, in many, teaching is too inconsistent and does not focus on pupils’ learning strongly enough,” the report said.

Inspectors said The St Leonards Academy did not ‘prioritise reading strongly enough’.

They said: “The school does not support pupils who need help with comprehension and fluency, except in Year 7. In mainstream classes, teaching does not meet the needs of pupils with SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities).”

The University of Brighton Academies Trust has been approached for comment.