St Leonards wastewater main: ‘potential issue 200m from current burst’

Southern Water engineers started the clean-up after the fault happened last Wednesday night (April 6) in the Bulverhythe area.

A car park and several gardens were flooded after the wastewater main burst just before 10.30pm.

Southern Water said it sent around 30 tankers as part of the clean-up operation and put in place traffic management on Bexhill Road so the tankers could operate safety.

Today a spokesperson for Southern water said: “Following the burst main near Bexhill Road in Bulverhythe, our teams completed the first phase of the repair work over the weekend.

“Wastewater levels have now stabilised and we will start the next stage of the repair today.

“It is not uncommon for changes in pressure to cause a weakness elsewhere in the network and we are currently investigating a potential issue about 200m from the current burst.

“Later today we’ll be inspecting the pipe with CCTV to understand what further repairs might be required.

“We’re continuing to support affected customers and a Customer Liaison representative will remain on site today. Once the repair is complete, we’ll carry out a full clean-up of the impacted area.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this incident has caused residents and road users. Thank you for your ongoing patience.”

