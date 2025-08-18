Stalwart of Beeding and Bramber Local History Society dies aged 87

Beeding and Bramber Local History Society has paid tribute to one of its founders, who has died in hospital aged 87.

Sheila Wright co-founded the society with Keith Nethercoate-Bryant in 1984 and became its first secretary.

She was the last remaining founder member and Pat Nightingale, a former member who now lives in Hampshire, said ‘she will be sadly missed’.

She was a stalwart of the society, which grew to become one of the most popular and respected in the area, with its monthly lectures, research into various aspects of local history and the production of books about Beeding and Bramber.

Pat Nightingale, left, presenting Sheila Wright with a flowering plant at the 30th anniversary of Beeding and Bramber Local History Society in 2014

One of the first projects Sheila and other members were involved with was the recording of inscriptions on the gravestones in St Peter’s churchyard, Upper Beeding, before they became too difficult to read, followed by those of St Nicholas in Bramber.

A few years later, she helped in the recording of all the barns in Beeding and Bramber for a project led by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, giving her quite a few adventures as isolated barns were tracked down across frozen fields.

Sheila remained a committee member for many years and was unwavering in her support for her colleagues and any research undertaken. In 2014, she helped the society celebrate its 30th anniversary.