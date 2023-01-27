A major Star Wars event is set to return to Horsham town centre next weekend … for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Star Wars Force February event – which is being held at Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk on Saturday February 4 – will feature actors from the Star Wars movies.

Organiser Drew Dewsall, who owns Gobsmack, said: “It’s great to have it back … it’s going to be a great day.” In fact, he said “this is going to be the biggest and best Force Feb ever.”

Chewbacca will be there in costume, along with Darth Vader, Jedis, Sith and Ewoks – as well as other screen-accurate costumes from the Star Wars Universe.

Star Wars characters will be out in force in Horsham's Swan Walk shopping centre on Saturday

There will also be lightsaber demonstrations, a life-size Speederbike and more.

The fun starts at Gobsmack Comics at 10am and, weather permitting, there will be a procession through Swan Walk at around 1pm going through the shopping centre into the Carfax and down West Street.

There are also special offers and a children’s costume competition with cool prizes for the best. There will also be a charity raffle with a grand prize of a Playstation 5 as well as other great prizes. Money raised will go to the Springboard Project.

Actors from the Star Wars movies expected to attend include: Ross Sambridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Clem So (The Force Awakens), Ross Beadman (Revenge of the Sith), Terry Madden (A New Hope), Michael Henbury (Return of the Jedi), Willie Coppen (Return of the Jedi), Willie Coppen (Return of the Jedi), Tina Simmons (Return of the Jedi), Chris Bunn (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), Brian Wheeler (Return of the Jedi),Alan Austen (The Empire Strikes Back), John Mogridge (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), Bill Wesley (a director, The Empire Strikes Back), stuntman Oliver Wilson, David Stone (The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi) Eileen Roberts (A New Hope), Laurie Goode (A New Hope), Kenny-Lee Mbanefo (Force Awakens, Rogue One, Solo).

Many will be signing autographs on the day.