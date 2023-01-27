Strange objects in the sky are being reported across the Horsham area.

And there are suggestions that the mysterious sightings could be linked to a nearby site with a top secret history.

Suspicions have been aroused after a person driving last night (January 27) on the A24 near Kingsfold reported seeing a huge round object move slowly overhead before it disappeared into clouds.

And another brightly-lit unidentified flying object was reportedly seen over Horsham just days earlier.

It has been suggested that a strange object seen in the sky near Kingsfold could be linked to a Home Office centre in Horsham's Langhurstwood Road which has a top secret history

Many people have taken to social media with views on what the strange sightings were. A number maintain that the Kingsfold sighting was an asteroid and others have suggested it was an aircraft, weather balloon or drone.

But the person who witnessed it – said to be in shock – dismissed the theories, saying: “I’m not into that whole UFO stuff but I swear that’s the only way to explain it.”

And some have also hinted that the sighting could be connected to a Home Office site based in Langhurstwood Road, Horsham, which has a top secret history.

The site – Langhurst House – was taken over by the Home Office in 1980 having previously been used by the military in the 1940s.

It was known to have been used for training purposes by the Special Operations Executive during the war years.

The Ministry of Defence vacated the site in 1975 and it was then used for a while by the Royal Observer Corps as a temporary regional headquarters.