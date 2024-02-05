Star Wars fans out in force in Horsham

It was all part of the annual Star Wars Force February event hosted by Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Many took the opportunity for selfies with favourite characters from across the Star Wars universe. There were also offers, a raffle, a kids’ costume competition and a Star Wars parade through the town centre.

The event helped to raise money for local children’s charity, The Springboard Project.

Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “These events always attract a great crowd of locals and those travelling from far and wide. We love Force Feb, it is such a thrill to bring the Star Wars universe to Horsham and it is our small way of giving back to the community that supports us.”

1 . Star Wars6.jpg Photo: Sarah Page

2 . Star Wars Photo: Sarah Page

3 . Star Wars Photo: Sarah Page