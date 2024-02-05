BREAKING

Star Wars fans out in force in Horsham

Star Wars fans were out in force in Horsham on Saturday for a chance to get up close and personal with characters from a galaxy far, far away.
By Sarah Page
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:46 GMT

It was all part of the annual Star Wars Force February event hosted by Gobsmack Comics in Swan Walk shopping centre.

Many took the opportunity for selfies with favourite characters from across the Star Wars universe. There were also offers, a raffle, a kids’ costume competition and a Star Wars parade through the town centre.

The event helped to raise money for local children’s charity, The Springboard Project.

Gobsmack Comics owner Drew Dewsall said: “These events always attract a great crowd of locals and those travelling from far and wide. We love Force Feb, it is such a thrill to bring the Star Wars universe to Horsham and it is our small way of giving back to the community that supports us.”

Visitors from a galaxy far, far away were in Horsham on Saturday

Star Wars6.jpg

Visitors from a galaxy far, far away were in Horsham on Saturday

Some shoppers did a double take when they saw Star Wars characters in Swan Walk, Horsham, on Saturday

Star Wars

Some shoppers did a double take when they saw Star Wars characters in Swan Walk, Horsham, on Saturday

Darth Vader went walkabout in Swan Walk shopping centre, Horsham, on Saturday - along with a number of other Star Wars characters

Star Wars

Darth Vader went walkabout in Swan Walk shopping centre, Horsham, on Saturday - along with a number of other Star Wars characters

Star Wars characters were happy to pose for selfies as they went walkabout in Swan Walk, Horsham, on Saturday

Star Wars

Star Wars characters were happy to pose for selfies as they went walkabout in Swan Walk, Horsham, on Saturday

