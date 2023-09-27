Steve Coogan planning tactical vote to remove East Sussex MP at next election

Steve Coogan announced his intentions to vote for the Liberal Democrats at the next general election in order to remove the Conservatives from the Lewes constituency seat.

The comedian, who lives near Balcombe, declared his intentions to tactically vote for the party via a video message at the Lib Dem party conference in Bournemouth this week.

Coogan said he was doing so as it was the best way to remove the Torys from power.

The Alan Partridge star said: “I'm not a member of the Lib Dems despite the beard and the fleece. I generally vote Labour but where I live in Lewes, the candidate best placed to kick the Tories out is the Lib Dem candidate, so I vote for them.”

The actor offered his support to Lewes constituency's Liberal Democrat candidate James Macleary, who will stand against current Tory MP Maria Caulfield at the next election, which many believe will be called next year.

Coogan also supported calls to replace the first past the post electoral system with proportional representation, saying 'millions of people’s voices go unheard'.

Mr Macleary said: "I am grateful to Steve Coogan and all Labour supporters locally who have told me that they are making the pragmatic decision to lend me their support at the next General Election here in the Lewes constituency.

"It was great to hear Steve talking about it in the wider context of electoral reform which has been a key part of Lib Dem manifestos for many years. We are the only one of the main three English political parties to be committed to changing the way we vote to ensure that everyone's voice counts and that people no longer need to vote tactically.”

The Lewes seat is one of the closest seats in the country between Lib Dems and Conservatives. It has been held by Ms Caulfield since 2015.

At the last election, the gap between the two parties was 2,457 votes.

Mr Macleary said: "We are hopeful with the tactical support of Steve and other Labour supporters, we can win the seat back and take us a step closer to seeing the back of this divisive and destructive Conservative government."

