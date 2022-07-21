Stonepillow pay tribute to ‘Inspirational’ former Peer Led Group Chair

Shaun Spillane sadly passed away unexpectedly on May 28 2022, aged 55.

Shaun who was originally from Sheffield and then lived in Chichester and Arun areas for a lot of his adult life.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun had a life of traveling for work through his former career at IBM, but then Shaun, like so many, experienced some challenging times and following a stay in hospital he became connected to local support services in West Sussex.

Homeless charity Stonepillow have paid tribute to a ‘kind and inspirational’ former chair of the Peer Led User Group who passed away unexpectedly.

At that time in 2018 local services got to experience Shaun’s compassion and was he introduced to Stonepillow.

Stonepillow prevent and relieve homelessness in West Sussex by delivering a wide range of support services ensure that well-being and independence can be achieved for those whom they work with.

Stonepillow have services to help people that are vulnerable in both Chichester and Bognor Regis.

Shaun took on the role of Chairing the Stonepillow Peer Led User Group. Promoting the voice and needs of those who required Stonepillow Services was heard and influenced the shaping of services for the future. He was a great advocate and very much liked by both staff and clients.

Hilary Bartle CEO of Stonepillow reflects on Shaun’s involvement with the piloting of the West Sussex Pathfinder Mental Health Alliance Peer Review process.

She said: “He was influential in the questions that were asked of services to ensure that the voice of those who used services was heard and listened to during the reviews of these valuable services.”

Building on his work with both Stonepillow and the West Sussex Pathfinder Mental Health Alliance.

Shaun became a member of CAPITAL Project Trust, a local peer led mental health organisation.

CAPITAL provides independent peer support to mental health units locally and is led by its members, all of whom experience mental health issues.

People met Shaun through monthly community meetings in Bognor, as a popular facilitator. Duncan Marshall, CEO of CAPITAL Project Trust said “His role as Locality Coordinator was a progression from his initial role at CAPITAL organising transport for members.

As a confident communicator, he was always networking with other organisations and services – looking for opportunities to improve services that support people.”

He will also be remembered for his campanology skills and was a regular ringer at Chichester Cathedral.

He was a strong advocate for changing services and would often challenge mental health services if he needed to.

Those who knew Shaun within all his roles in West Sussex remember him for his kindness, care, laughter, support and inspiration – role modelling his recovery for all.

He is greatly missed by his friends and colleagues at Stonepillow and CAPITAL Project Trust.

Finally, his passion for ensuring the lived experience voice is put at the heart of service delivery will live on in both organisations.