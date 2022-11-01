Footage taken this morning (November 1) on Brighton seafront shows the damage to the side of the pier which was caused by 70mph winds.

The southwest corner of the already delapidated pier appears as if it may fall into the water while rough waves batter it.

Storm Claudio swept through Sussex in the early hours of this morning, causing damage in many parts of the county.

West Pier partial collapse. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

The West Pier Trust has been approached for comment.