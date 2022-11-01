Storm Claudio: Watch as part of Brighton's West Pier collapses following 70mph winds
Part of Brighton’s West Pier has collapsed after Storm Claudio battered Sussex overnight.
Footage taken this morning (November 1) on Brighton seafront shows the damage to the side of the pier which was caused by 70mph winds.
The southwest corner of the already delapidated pier appears as if it may fall into the water while rough waves batter it.
Storm Claudio swept through Sussex in the early hours of this morning, causing damage in many parts of the county.
The West Pier Trust has been approached for comment.