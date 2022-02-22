Storm Eunice latest: Here are where there are power outages in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth

Richard Gough, director of distribution System Operations, said: “The hurricane-force winds of Storm Eunice have resulted in some of the most extreme and challenging conditions experienced in the south of England for decades, with significant impact on our overhead line network.

"I would like to apologise to our customers for the continued disruption as our teams work around the clock to restore power.

The areas still affected by power outages

People staying at Seal Bay between Montalan Crescent and The Causeway have been affected by power issues since Saturday (February 16).

Engineers are looking into the incident and hope that power will be restored by 11pm tonight.

An area in Batchmere Road has been affected since Saturday and it is hoped power is restore by 11pm tomorrow.

Oving residents living near Colworth Lane can expect power to be restored at the same time.

Engineers aimed to have energy in Church Road and Pinewood Court by 4.15pm today but the outage status remains on the SSEN website.

Near Halfway Bridge there is an unplanned outage in Selham Road until 11pm tonight.

Power in Duncton Commond Road, Duncton Common is not expected to be restored until 11pm tomorrow.