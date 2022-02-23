Storm Eunice: Power is returned to homes across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth

Thousands of homes had been left without power following the storm last week.

SSEN, which provides the power, said engineers were in their 'final push' to restore power yesterday with many area expected to be back to normal by11pm last night.

These areas were the the last to be affected: Storm Eunice latest: Here are where there are power outages in Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth

A spokesman for SSEN said: "We recognise that customers may have questions regarding compensation, which is governed by Guaranteed Standards of Service set by our regulator, Ofgem.

"Customers will be eligible for compensation under Guaranteed Standards if they have been without power for over 48hrs, where they will be eligible for a payment of £70. A further £70 will be due for each additional period of 12 hours in which supply is not restored, up to a cap of £700.

"Customers do not need to contact SSEN to receive this compensation. We will automatically issue this by cheque to the address that was impacted by the storms based on the data we hold. We will send a letter to addresses where this information is incomplete."