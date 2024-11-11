The event featured local adult and youth organisations, including Girlguides, Cadets and Scouts, as well as vintage military vehicles and horses.

There was musical accompaniment from West Chiltington Silver Band with a Storrington Air Cadet on the snare drum and the high street was closed off for the duration of the march.

A short service, a two-minute silence and wreath laying then took place outside St Mary’s church in Church Street.

Afterwards, people were invited to attend a service in the church and children’s activities were held in the old school opposite.

This year’s Remembrance Parade went ahead following some uncertainly about safety after the appearance of a sinkhole on the route.

A spokesperson for Storrington Remembrance Parade on Facebook said on Friday, November 8, that the sinkhole had been assessed by an engineer. They said it was deemed safe for the parade to pass, as long as the parade stayed outside of the sectioned off area.

Storrington Remembrance Parade said on Friday: “The traffic and event management plan has been updated to reflect these changes. The only significant change is we will have to parade in two ranks rather than the usual three. The timings and order of precedence have also been amended following the public consultation. Essentially the band are moving to behind the standards, otherwise there will be no change over previous years.”

