Residents are being asked for their views on plans to redevelop a former retirement living complex in Wealden.

The proposal by Wealden District Council for Streatfeild House in South Road, Uckfield, includes demolishing the existing building and replacing it with 20 new affordable homes.

Councillor Ray Cade, the council’s portfolio holder for Housing, said, “This is an exciting and innovative project, which will act as an exemplar for developments of this kind in the future.

“The design and facilities, such as all the accommodation being easily adaptable to allow for the onset of disability and the top rate of energy efficiency, takes the quality of the development to a new level."

The feedback period starts on Tuesday, May3 and ends on Tuesday, May 31.

Streatfeild House, on the corner of Southview Drive and the High Street, was built in 1979 and used as a retirement living court for 40 years. It closed down in 2019 as it was in a poor state and no longer fit for purpose.

The council said the cost of refurbishing the complex is too high so it's looking to demolish it and build 20 new affordable homes to rent.

Two of the homes will be suitable for wheelchair users and all the other units will be accessible and adaptable for a wide range of occupants.

All the proposed homes have been designed to meet the needs of the local community in terms of size and will be highly energy efficient in order to reduce carbon emissions and energy costs for occupant.

In addition, the build will include low carbon technologies such as air source heat pumps, photovoltaic solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

A retained and enhanced Woodland Wildlife Area as well as bat and bird boxes, bee friendly planting and hedgehog gateways are also planned.