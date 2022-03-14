Street entertainers help wrap up Burgess Hill’s Welcome Back Fund programme

As well as street entertainers, the day featured a climbing wall where the more competitive climbers could go head-to-head in a Strike a Light reaction game.

Burgess Hill Youth and Playbox Playgroup ran children’s crafts in an empty shop with spring-themed activities, while Burgess Hill Radio provided live music performances in the bandstand.

There was a climbing wall at the final day of Burgess Hill Town Council's Welcome Back Fund Programme. Picture: Burgess Hill Town Council.

There were plenty of shoppers who came along for the town market as well.

Burgess Hill Town Council also worked with eighth Burgess Hill Scouts to support them in running a fundraising stall for Scouts in Ukraine.

This raised £1,029 through a cake sale and raffle.

A town council spokesperson said: “Well done to all of the scouts, leaders and parents involved.”

The council said the day was a great finale to the Welcome Back Fund Programme, which began in November last year and provided 11 separate town centre events in total.

These were all delivered by Burgess Hill Town Council with administrative support from Mid Sussex District Council.

To keep up-to-date with future Burgess Hill Town Council events visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk.

