Student director from Bognor Regis wins Royal Television Society Award

Dan McCadden, who lived in Bognor Regis until he left to study in Cardiff, is celebrating after his short film won The Royal Television Society Cymru awards.

The film, ‘Benighted', follows 22-year-old Corporal Moore as he goes toe to toe with demoralised Sergeant Albert Kent as they grapple for control of their destitute squad – with German forces closing in all the while.

The film was praised not just for its tense depiction of squad dynamics and human foibles, but also for its high production values and clever cinematography. Mr McCadden, who studies Film at the University of South Wales, said bringing the wartime world to life took a lot of hard work.

Dan and the team at the Royal Television Society Awards

"It’s almost a miracle the film was made in some ways. It’s a period piece, so obviously the costumes are all quite important, and I remember, a week before we were supposed to start filming, the costume company pulled out on us. I remember putting the phone down and trying to stay calm, I remember thinking ‘whatever happens, we’ve got to get this done.’”

And get it done they did. Not only was the film finished, it released to considerable acclaim – and Dan can justifiably say he’s proud of what he and the production team accomplished.

"It’s a film about leadership, and it looks at the psychology of soldiers fighting in WW2. These are British soldiers on the retreat, going back to Dunkirk – so at this point in the war, they’re in a really bad way. They have no food, they’re getting absolutely pummelled by the enemy, and it’s incredibly embarrassing. And I just remember being fascinated by that; what are you thinking when you’re on the run like that? When you’re losing? You must be wondering why you’re there.

The award itself was a real surprise for Dan: “I was so happy to be nominated, to be honest. It gives you a platform in front of all the big industry people in Wales. But when we actually won it, I was so overwhelmed my bottom lip actually quivered, which has never happened before!”