Angry protests have been staged at Warden Park School in Cuckfield over plans to introduce mixed-sex toilets. Photo Google

Students – and their parents – staged angry protests over the plans for mixed sex loos at Warden Park Academy in Cuckfield. A number of pupils were later suspended.

One grandmother of children at the school said: "My views do not support gender-neutral toilets, as girls' bathroom needs differ considerably to those of boys.

"Girls' spaces must be protected for their safety and dignity, if nothing else."

Warden Park Academy in Cuckfield. Pic Steve Robards SR1903216

Among concerns were fears that boys would use smart phones to film girls in the toilets. Many parents took to social media to air their views, describing the proposals as ‘outrageous.’

One said: “Unisex toilets are entirely unacceptable.” And another queried: “Why is Warden Park failing to protect the rights, privacy and dignity of girls?”

The protests flared after headteacher Dom Kenrick outlined plans last week for what he described as ‘an upgrade of toilet facilities.’

Students later refused to attend lessons and parents stood outside the school grounds with protest placards.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the head said: “I have had feedback from a number of parents/carers that suggests some further details about the work would be welcome.”

He went on: “We have had a number of students this morning who took it upon themselves to decide not to attend lessons in protest at the toilet refurbishment. The opportunity for students to express themselves is an important one and myself and my staff have spent time today speaking to students and have been able to answer a range of questions.

"However, I am disappointed to say that some students have simply seen this as an opportunity to behave poorly today and to create difficulty with no desire to engage meaninfully. Regrettably it has been necessary to suspend a number of students because of their behaviour today.”

He urged parents to talk to their children about the importance of attending lessons.