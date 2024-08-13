Stunning new children's playground for Ninfield

Excited local children queued ahead of the official opening of the playground at Ninfield Recreation Ground, on Friday August 9.

Ninfield resident Samantha Guard said: “This project has been five years in the making and was delayed by the Covid pandemic. Ninfield Parish Council and the local parents have been consulting and discussing the design for years and now the project has finally been finished.

“There was a lovely queue of very excited, but still patient, youngsters waiting at the gate of the newly landscaped and rebuilt play park at 10 am on Friday .

“The weather had cleared and the sun shone as the Chairman of Ninfield Parish Council, Cllr Kamala Williamson, cut the ribbon and declared the space open.

“Little ones from Muddy Boots early childhood centre, with their staff, as well as some older children all mixed together to try out the different climbing, swinging, sliding and twirling pieces of equipment, beautifully designed and created by Playcubed, a reputable company near Dartford , famed for providing bespoke play spaces, with robust, eco friendly items; with all accessibility and diverse needs considered and catered for.

"The roundabout is a marvellous piece of engineering, looking like it's floating in the space, with drainage for excess rainfall underneath. Representatives from the company joined the fun and provided balloons and goody bags for the children, with everyone agreeing that it was a job well done, and money well spent.

"The costs of the project were met by Wealden District Council following the development of Hunters Moon Place, off Manchester Road in Ninfield.

"Coming in at £110k, the play park is excellent quality and of a very high standard, and the company has been extremely diligent throughout the process. It has been well worth the wait.”

Playcubed has been designing and installing bespoke school playground equipment and recreational areas in the South East and London for over 40 years. The company will return to the playground in the autumn to re-seed and do some more planting.

Have you read? Hastings Old Town Carnival in 66 pictures

1 . Ninfield Playground Ninfield Playground Photo: supplied

2 . Ninfield Playground Ninfield Playground Photo: supplied

3 . Ninfield Playground Ninfield Playground Photo: supplied