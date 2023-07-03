Success for Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride as charities receive £12,000

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride in May has been hailed as a success as more than £12,000 was raised for Sussex charities.

The money was split between Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinsons UK at a special ‘Thank You’ evening on Thursday, June 29, at Haywards Heath Town Council.

Organisers said the event was to thank the volunteers who turned out on a chilly Sunday morning to marshal four routes during the day, as well as the volunteers who manned the feed stations and put up signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth de Mierre said: “Our Bike Ride wouldn’t happen without the enormous amount of work and support given by all our volunteers – and, in particular, by Martin Wilcock and Mike Oliver, who have been complete heroes. We are, as ever, indebted to Steve Trice and his team at the Town Council, without whose support and commitment we would flounder; so a great debt of thanks to them and the enormous number of people who give their time, expertise and knowledge so selflessly every year.”

More than £12,000 was split between Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinsons UK at a special ‘Thank You’ evening after the The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023. Pictured: Mike Harper (President of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club, centre) with Sue Blunden (Parkinsons UK, left) and Natalie Bouckaert (Know Dementia, right)

Organisers thanked the members of the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club who helped organise the event. They thanked the sponsors too – Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding – who built the start/finish gantry. They also thanked Co-op and Waitrose for providing water and bananas.

Mike Oliver, from the rotary club and bike ride committee, said: “We are delighted to present both cheques to representatives for those charities here this evening.”

The bike ride saw more than 300 riders set off on four routes before 9am on Sunday, May 14. All the riders had ‘chipped’ numbers to record their time out and back.

Sue Blunden from Parkinson's UK receives a cheque at Haywards Heath Town Council on Thursday, June 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thakeham’s chief strategy officer, Julian Rooney, joined Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and previous Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin to cut the ribbon at the start. Julian said: “The Haywards Heath Bike Ride is not only exciting for serious riders, but for riders of all ages and experience, so it’s great to see the whole community turn out and raise much-needed funds for local causes.”

To see a gallery and video from the bike ride visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Natalie Bouckaert from Know Dementia receives a cheque at Haywards Heath Town Council on Thursday, June 29