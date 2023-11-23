A South Downs cafe which was set up last year to bring old and young people together is now seeing the development of ‘amazing relationships.’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Five Loaves Cafe is open every Friday afternoon at Storrington Chapel Hall offering free tea, coffee and cake.

Organiser Jo Johnson said: “We aim to bring together old and young and have seen some amazing relationships develop. Two examples are a man with dementia and a two-year-old and an eight-year-old, and a retired midwife and a single mum who is struggling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It all began in summer last year when the people who attend Storrington Chapel wanted to open their doors so that villagers of all ages could meet.

Young and old meet up for tea and a chat at the Five Loaves Cafe at Storringon Chapel Hall

Jo was inspired to launch the initiative after seeing a TV programme which had featured a care home where young children became regular visitors and made friends with the elderly residents.

"Older people have so much wisdom and experience to share and yet so many are living alone, miles from family. Then there’s many younger people who are struggling with energetic kids, growing bills and loneliness,” said Jo.

And, she said, the outcome of the Five Loaves Cafe had been ‘astonishing’ with both older people and children experiencing “positive physical and psychological changes for having been together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Last week we celebrated a year of being open. We have a rota of volunteers to serve and chat. We’ve really enjoyed meeting new people and some friendships have emerged between young and old.

Some amazing friendships have been formed between the age groups

"Our youngest customer is nine months old. I wouldn’t dare reveal the age of our older guests but we’ve loved meeting and getting to know each new person.

“Some weeks, we have 40 guests and on other occasions there’s only three or four. Sometimes we have a few teenagers for hot chocolate after school and the Storrington wardens often join for a catch up and to give advice for anyone who needs help.

“We serve the best cake I’ve tasted in years and once a month, we’ve had a cooking session for children after school which is something we hope to continue in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Two ladies in our congregation from Hong Kong came one Friday to celebrate Chinese New Year with food and Chinese writing and last month we wrapped Christmas boxes for children in Romania. We even have Maisie the therapy dog.”

Some youngsters have been taking part in after-school cookery sessions

The cafe’s refreshments are free. “Many are struggling financially and we don’t want anyone to feel excluded due to a low income,” said Jo.