Residents took to social media to express their concerns about the amount of litter that is left by visitors in the park.

Paul Foote on the Friends of Goffs Park Facebook page, said: “Such a beautiful park, especially this week but an early morning dog walk was slightly ruined by overflowing rubbish. Crawley Borough Council, how do we deal with this? Bigger bins? More bins? More evening patrols?”

Friends of Goffs Park, the resident group who campaigns to protect and preserve the historical park, had its say on the current situation that the park is facing.

Litter overflowing from park bins after the heatwave. Credit: Paul Foote

Chair of the Friends, Sue Herbert, commented: “It’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying Goffs Park this summer, but sadly there’s been an increase in litter problems, cans, bottles, fast food wrappers and other debris, and even evidence of drug use.

"It is also a bit worrying, given the recent fire risk with high temperatures, that used barbecues have been left on parched grass next to rubbish bins.

“Clearly some people feel they’ve cleared up well, but leaving full bags of litter next to bins means that the contents are scattered by animals and crows overnight.

“We are really grateful to all those who keep the park looking neat and tidy, especially the council team when they are working in such hot weather.”

Goffs Park falls foul to local litterbugs

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As part of anti-social behaviour awareness week (July 18), PCSOs have been conducting high visibility patrols around Goffs Park today, engaging with members of the public about any of their concerns.

“Regular patrols are done by the neighbourhood policing team, aiming to prevent crime and ASB. If we are seen out on patrol, please feel free to ask us anything.”

We have approached Cllr Michael Jones and the Crawley Borough Council for comment.

Goffs Park is set in over 20 hectares of woodland, lawns and conservation habitats. It is the oldest park in Crawley and offers a relaxed environment for visitors. Goffs Park has a prestigious Green Flag award.

