Crawley's Friends of Goffs Park 'picnic in the park' picture gallery: Here's a look at the group's celebrations in honour of the town's 75th anniversary

A celebration of Crawley’s history and diverse community was held in Goffs Park yesterday (July 03) to mark the town’s 75th anniversary.

By Ellis Peters
Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:35 am
Updated Monday, 4th July 2022, 11:39 am

The event was made possible by the Crawley cultural fund and showcased performances from different groups from within the town. The performances included traditional Zimbabwean music, Japanese martial arts, dance groups, spoken word poetry and local musicians.

There were also different stalls at the event and these included stalls from Friends of Goffs Park, League of Friends of Crawley Hospital, Crawley Museum, Crawley Pride, Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, DIVERSECrawley, Tangible Hands and AFBC.

Among the guests at the event were the Mayor, Jilly Hart and Cllr Michael Jones.

Here’s a look at the event:

1. Crawley’s Friends of Goffs Park ‘picnic in the park’ picture gallery

Crawley martial arts were on display

2. Crawley’s Friends of Goffs Park ‘picnic in the park’ picture gallery

Poetry performance

3. Crawley’s Friends of Goffs Park ‘picnic in the park’ picture gallery

Goffs Park light railway

4. Crawley’s Friends of Goffs Park ‘picnic in the park’ picture gallery

Crawley’s Friends of Goffs Park ‘picnic in the park’ picture gallery

