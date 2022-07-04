The event was made possible by the Crawley cultural fund and showcased performances from different groups from within the town. The performances included traditional Zimbabwean music, Japanese martial arts, dance groups, spoken word poetry and local musicians.
There were also different stalls at the event and these included stalls from Friends of Goffs Park, League of Friends of Crawley Hospital, Crawley Museum, Crawley Pride, Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, DIVERSECrawley, Tangible Hands and AFBC.
Among the guests at the event were the Mayor, Jilly Hart and Cllr Michael Jones.
See more: Crawley volunteer group awarded extra funding to provide new equipment for local community, Crawley Question Time 2022: Friends of Goffs Park ask ‘The kiosk is the heart of Goffs Park, and the park needs it back!’, Crawley’s Tilgate Nature Centre is looking for a new Zookeeper this summer
Here’s a look at the event: